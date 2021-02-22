Salma Hayek wows with makeup-free selfie after rare comments on her marriage The star has been married since 2009

Salma Hayek is a natural beauty! The 54-year-old shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram on Sunday – and fans were blown away.

Salma posted a close-up photo showing her looking fresh-faced and incredibly youthful, with her natural curls left to fall around her shoulders.

The comments section on her post was quickly lit up with flame emojis and love hearts as Salma's 17.5 million followers responded to the photo. "Always beautiful!" one told the star, while a second wrote: "The most amazing wonderful beautiful stunning stylish and classy lady in the whole world!"

Salma went makeup-free for her latest photo

Prior to her bare-faced selfie, Salma shared an incredibly rare family photo on the social media site. She posed with her step-daughter Mathilde in celebration of the 20-year-old's birthday with the pair looking incredibly stylish as they smiled for the camera.

Mathilde is the only daughter of Salma's husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The French businessman is also father to sons Francois, 23, and Augustin, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère.

The star recently shared a rare photo with step-daughter Mathilde

Salma and Francois-Henri have been married since 2009 and together share one daughter, 13-year-old Valentina.

During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Salma acknowledged a public misconception: that she had married Francois-Henri, the CEO of luxury fashion group Kering, for his money.

Salma with her husband and their daughter, Valentina

With Dax admitting he didn't know much about Salma’s husband other than the fact he is "really rich", she responded: "You know the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way.

"And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage, she married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever. Think what you want.' Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever,'" she added.

