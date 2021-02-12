Salma Hayek's surprising confession about marriage to billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault ahead of anniversary The couple married in 2009

Salma Hayek has been married for almost 12 years to billionaire businessman, Francois-Henri Pinault, and while she keeps their relationship incredibly private, there's one thing she wants everyone to know.

The Frida actress, 54, will celebrate her wedding anniversary with the Frenchman, 58, on Valentine's Day, but she only accepted his marriage proposal on one condition.

Since Francois is one of the richest men in the world, Salma had a financial demand she made him agree to.

Salma’s marriage confession

When Francois got down one knee Salma gleefully accepted his proposal but made sure of one thing.

She explained to Allure magazine that she told him: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."

Salma continued: "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.'

"Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

Salma says Francois loves her independence

Who is Salma Hayek’s husband?

Francois is the CEO and chairman of the luxury fashion group, Kering, and also the president of Groupe Artemis. He's a fashion connoisseur himself, and a wine guru as well.

He hails from a wealthy family who owns Château Latour, in Bordeaux, where some of their wines are priced as high as $1million a bottle.

He's worth a staggering $44billion.

Where did Salma Hayek get married?

The couple first tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the 6th Arrondisement City Hall in Paris on 14 February. However, they had a romantic Italian wedding just a few months later and it was a star-studded celebration.

When asked about her special day Salma told People magazine: "I think a wedding is about love, friends, family and fun."

Salma and Francois welcomed their child before they got married

How many children does Salma Hayek have?

Salma and Francois have one child together, their 14-year-old daughter, Valentina. She was a few months shy of being two at their nuptials where she joined them as a flower girl.

The actress was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has always stood by the fact she says she's a better mum for being older.

"I feel that I’ve done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. 1 priority and not feel I’m missing out on something," she said after her birth. "I feel I’m a lot more patient. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world."

Salma, Francois and Valentina are a happy family

Has Francois-Henri Pinault been married before?

His marriage to Salma isn't his first. He was married to Dorothée Lepère from 1996 to 2004, and has two children from that relationship.

He also has a son with supermodel Linda Evangelista who he dated for a year from September 2005.

This is Salma's first marriage.

She loves him because…

"[Pinault] is the best husband in the world," she told Allure in 2015. "I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."