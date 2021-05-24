Salma Hayek surprises fans with exciting news - and we can't wait! Salma will star as Ajak

Salma Hayek has surprised fans with the release of the first trailer for Marvel's Eternals, playing a gender-swapped character.

Salma will star as Ajak, who in the comics is a male character but will be played by Salma in the upcoming film.

It is Salma's first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and her first appearance shows her in blue and gold armor, with her hair flowing.

The actress shared the trailer on her Instagram, and left fans over the moon. Ajak is a communicator who is known for imparting messages from the Celestials to the Eternals, the Gods’ representatives on Earth.

In comic book lore, their earliest known interactions with humanity occurred when the Eternals clashed with the Deviants and their leader, Warlord Kro, in Babylon 2500 BC.

It is thought the film, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, may reference this storyline as the official synopsis reads: "Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

Salma stars as Ajak

"I think it definitely as its own DNA within the Marvel universe. It is different," Salma previously revealed of the film.

"It was directed by a woman and we didn't do most of the things in the studio. They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has this special vibe to it that is unique.

"I'm really excited about it and I love my character and I love the cast."

Eternals is out in November

Angelina Jolie stars as Thena, the god Athena's personal representative.

Kumail Nanjiani stars as Kingo, a master swordsman and Bollywood film star, Brian Tyree Henry is the inventor Phastos, Don Lee is Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan is Druig.

Eternals will be released in cinemas in November 2022.