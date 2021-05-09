Salma Hayek shares gorgeous baby bump picture with fans

Salma Hayek has shared a gorgeous throwback picture of her pregnancy bump to celebrate Mother's Day.

"Feliz dia de las madres," she captioned the picture, which translates to happy mother's day in English.

The picture, taken when she was pregnant with her 14-year-old daughter, sees the actress reclining on a white comforter with a red crochet blanket placed over her body and the bed.

Fans loved the throwback, with many wishing the 54-year-old a happy day with her daughter.

Others admitted that they thought Salma may have been expecting another baby.

Salma has been married to François-Henri Pinault, a French businessman, since 2009.

The pair celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary in February in Italy, which has a special place in their hearts as it was the venue for their second wedding just a few months after their first.

The actress shared this stunning throwback

They also returned their in April, with a rare family photo on Instagram.

The Bliss actress rocked a little black dress for dinner with her husband and some friends.

In the photo, the group were huddled together and Salma was pretending to steal a bit of cake from the gentleman next to her.

Salma shared this rare picture with her husband and friends

Salma previously opened up about her relationship with Francois when she told Allure: "[Francois] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."

Before they tied the knot, she said she told Francois: "I have a system in my life that I've chosen, where my expenses from before the marriage are my expenses."

Salma continued: "And he goes, 'I know. That's why I want to marry you.' "Maybe that's also part of what works great in my marriage. I still have my independence. But he likes it. I get a lot of respect from him."

