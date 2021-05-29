Nicole Scherzinger's daring orange outfit has an unexpected detail The Masked Singer judge pushes the fashion boundaries

Nicole Scherzinger made a major fashion statement on Saturday with a look which blew fans away. The Masked Singer judge brightened up the weekend when she wore an orange silky suit jacket with an unexpected detail.

Nicole wowed with the outfit that included a delicate silver chain which draped around her chest and fans absolutely loved her appearance.

"This is everything," wrote one, while another added: "Orange is the new black," and a third said: "Just WOW."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger in her new music video

Nicole rocked a very different outfit the day before when she shared images of herself in a towel and shower cap! She showed off her playful side with the snapshots which must have made her social media followers' day.

It was in stark contrast to the red latex look she wore when she strutted her study outside the studios of The Masked Singer last month.

Nicole is on fire with her fashion and her career as she also released her hotly-anticipated single, She's Bingo, in April with Luis Fonsi, and exclusively spoke to HELLO! about it.

"Right now, we could all enjoy uplifting and light-hearted music, and that's exactly what this song is," she explained.

Praising her co-writer, she said: "I've shot a lot of music videos, and this is on another level. Luis is such a pro, and I'm so excited to be finally collaborating together!

Nicole is dating Thom Evans

"We met in Vietnam in 2018, we were both headlining a music festival out there, and I'm grateful that this opportunity presented itself to collaborate.

"When it is safe to attend live performances again, I hope there's an opportunity for Luis and I to perform this song live somewhere!"

