Nicole Scherzinger blows fans away with flawless bikini photos The singer looks better than ever

Nicole Scherzinger has taken to Instagram with a new series of bikini snapshots. The former Pussycat Dolls star posted three photos, showing her laying on the sand in Turks and Caicos wearing a purple bikini – and her fans were blown away.

"Purple haze all in my brain. Lately things just don't seem the same. Acting funny but I don't know why. Excuse me while I kiss the sky," the 42-year-old captioned her post, quoting Prince's famous track.

Nicole is currently enjoying an idyllic beach holiday with her boyfriend, Thom Evans. And while she looks completely flawless in her latest photos, the star doesn't always get it right.

Last week, she shared a funny post in which she joked about Thom's tolerance for taking Instagram pictures. While the first two images showed the couple sweetly cuddled up in front of a beautiful sea backdrop, the third and final image sees Thom looking less than impressed, with his eyes half-closed.

Nicole stunned fans with her latest bikini photos

"WAIT FOR IT...when your boyfriend is over you taking a million of the same selfies," Nicole joked.

Thom and Nicole have been dating for a year, having made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes 2020. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

To mark their 12-month milestone, Nicole shared a sweet dedication to her boyfriend. "Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago. You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much."

Nicole and Thom recently celebrated their first anniversary together

Thom, a former Scottish international rugby player, also shared his own social media post: "In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love."

In response, Nicole sweetly wrote: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

