Nicole Scherzinger rocks an outfit we never saw coming The star has been sporting some must-see looks

Nicole Scherzinger is the queen of glitz and glamour and she knows exactly how to make a style statement, which is why her latest look might surprise you.

The Masked Singer judge gave fans a glimpse into her bedtime routine and it is not quite what we were expecting.

Nicole shared a vide on her Instagram Stories in which she was wearing an elasticised shower wrap, glasses and a shower cap to top it off.

There wasn’t a hint of sparkles and Nicole even pulled a funny face to go with her Thursday night look.

Her appearance was in stark contrast to how she looked the day before when she pulled out all the stops for The Masked Singer finale.

Nicole wowed her fans by wearing a thigh-skimming, silver mini dress and shared numerous selfies ahead of the show.

Nicole was looking a little less glam than normal

She also shared a fun clip of herself strutting to the stage ahead of judging the final, which she captioned: "Walking to stage! Super Bowl glam ready for this Season 5 finale baby! #TheMaskedSinger."

In the snapshots, Nicole wore her gorgeous long locks in beautiful waves and had a full face of makeup.

She dazzled for the episode which unveiled Nick Lachey as the winner. The former boyband star was the person beneath the piglet mask.

Nicole has visited some amazing places in the last year

Moments before his win, runner-up Black Swan was unveiled as singer JoJo, 30, and third place went to The Chameleon who was unmasked as rapper Wiz Khalifa, 33.

Nicole looked happy to be back on set after spending the majority of the COVID-19 lockdown with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, at a series of beautiful destinations around the world. They’ve shared images in Hawaii, California, Portugal, St Lucia and Turks and Caicos too.

Nicole and Thom have been together since January 2020

They celebrated a year of being a couple in January 2021 and their Barbados backdrop was incredible - as were their tributes to one another.

In a heartfelt social media post, Thom wrote: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Nicole and Thom first met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes. They have been going strong ever since.

