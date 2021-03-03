Nicole Scherzinger wows in leather-look crop top teasing exciting new music video – exclusive The Pussycat Doll has an incredible sense of style

Nicole Scherzinger is getting ready to release her new track dropping on Monday – and we can't wait!

Ahead of the new song, HELLO! are sharing some exclusive first-look photos from her video – and it's safe to say the star looks incredible.

Nicole rocks a leather-look crop top and matching leggings that are teamed with an oversized neon jacket and scrunchies in one picture, as she dances to the new track.

In a second image, the award-winning star is seen dressed in the same crop top, this time teamed with hot pants and a pink beret. Nicole is shown lounging on the bed in a French-inspired bedroom, fanning herself with a floral fold-out fan.

The song, She's BINGO, is a collaboration with Luis Fonsi, and is produced by MC Blitzy. It will be released on 8th March on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

The collaboration has been organized by the popular free-to-play mobile game Bingo Blitz, which is played by over one million daily players.

Nicole Scherzinger looks incredible in an all-leather look in her new music video Credit: MC Blitzy

She's BINGO is set to be a modern reinvention of the disco classic D.I.S.C.O. by Ottawan originally released in 1979, with Nicole and Luis dancing and singing their way around different global locations from a Tokyo market to the New York subway system – all shot in Miami.

The new track adds Luis's notable Latin flair to the original song and Nicole can be seen reclining in a luxurious hotel suite, as well as performing with backing dancers in outfits inspired by each featured location.

This isn't the only project Nicole has been working on at the moment either. Last month, the star announced that she was working on a "secret" but "very worthwhile project" with none other than Zooey Dechanel.

The A-lister in a Parisian-inspired look Credit: MC Blitzy

Sharing two photos on Instagram – one of herself and fellow A-lister Zooey posing for the camera and another of just herself – the famous singer wrote: "So lovely meeting this gorgeous gal today working on a secret but very worthwhile project that I can’t wait to share with you all."

Needless to say, it didn't take Nicole's fans long before they rushed to the comment section in large numbers to express their excitement.

