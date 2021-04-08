Nicole Scherzinger is absolutely breathtaking in red latex outfit The star prepared fans for the latest edition of The Masked Singer

Nicole Scherzinger has posed up a storm in a fierce red latex outfit as she strutted her stuff outside the studios ahead of Wednesday's edition of The Masked Singer.

Nicole has been one of the four judges on the show since it began airing in 2019. The current season has seen stars like Kermit the Frog and Caitlyn Jenner take part.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer looked fierce in the outfit as she leaned on some prop boxes, while puckering her lips and then strutting around outside the studios.

The red outfit, which took on a plaid style, consisted of a high-waist peplum midi skirt and a bra with elbow-length gloves.

Fans lost their minds over the Poison singer's stunning appearance, as one wrote: "Best look on anyone ever," while another said: "You are UNREEEEEAAAAAAAL!"

Nicole posed up a storm in the outfit

A third posted: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nic I'm so obsessed. Love you so much!"

A fourth fan enthused: "OMFG NICOLE LOOK AT YOU!!! WTF, ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL ME?"

Last month, the singer released her hotly-anticipated single, She's Bingo, with Luis Fonsi, and exclusively told HELLO! about her to perform the song live once it was safe to do so again.

Nicole has been a judge on The Masked Singer since the first season

"Right now, we could all enjoy uplifting and light hearted music, and that's exactly what this song is," she explained.

Praising her co-writer, she said: "I've shot a lot of music videos, and this is on another level. Luis is such a pro, and I'm so excited to be finally collaborating together!

"We met in Vietnam in 2018, we were both headlining a music festival out there, and I'm grateful that this opportunity presented itself to collaborate.

"When it is safe to attend live performances again, I hope there's an opportunity for Luis and I to perform this song live somewhere!"

