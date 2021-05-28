We knew we had seen this look somewhere else! Kristen Bell rocked a flirty swimsuit for an Instagram post on Friday and her swimwear looked like it had been plucked straight from Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman wardrobe.

The Frozen actress soaked up the sun in a white and blue bathing suit with a metal hoop connecting the top and bottom as she revealed she was enjoying a girl's trip away.

Her eyewear and her reading material got fans talking but it was her swimsuit which sent them into a frenzy as they compared it to Julia’s character, Vivienne’s, iconic first outfit in the 1990 movie.

WATCH: Kristen Bell shares rare video involving her children

"Love the pretty woman swimming cozzie," wrote one fan before many more chimed in. "Reminds me of the first dress in Pretty Woman," said another, while a third commented: "Um. Is that a Pretty Woman inspired swimsuit?"

Kristen’s look is a far cry from another bikini photo she shared recently in which she sitting on a bus!

The star wished her friend a happy birthday with several snapshots including a bikini selfie which none of her fans were expecting.

Kristen's swimsuit caused a stir

Rather than sunning themselves on a tropical beach, Kristen and her stylist, Nicole Chavez, appeared hot and bothered on the back of the vehicle.

The actress captioned the series of photos, which included others of them in various far-flung destinations: "@nicolechavezstyle has been responsible for every LEWK I've ever had on a red carpet.

"She's a devastatingly talented stylist. We have travelled 9 countries together. She's goofy and kind and loyal and elegant.

Fans noticed the similarity to Julia's outfit in Pretty Woman

"She once tried to tip me over while I was using a port-a-potty. I love you Nicole and I learn so much from you. I'm so happy to have you as a best friend. Happy birthday."

Kristen's latest retreat will certainly be a welcomed one as she has been open about the struggles of parenting her two children with Dax Shepard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julia starred in the 1990 movie

Speaking on Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting live-stream, Kristen said: "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard."

Although she added: "We explained [to the girls] what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

