Fans are used to seeing Carol Vorderman strut her stuff in her workout gear and swimwear. But the former Countdown star surprised her Instagram followers when she dug out an old classic – a bikini that featured the Welsh dragon on her top half.

Showcasing her fabulously toned figure and her bulging biceps, Carol captioned her selfie, "Maybe it's time to get this one out now that I'm home #WelshDragon #BikiniRummaging," alongside an emoji of the Welsh flag.

Carol, who is half Welsh through her mother's side but calls Bristol her hometown, appears to be spending time in Pembrokeshire as she also shared a video of "Pembs" at sunrise.

The TV personality is incredibly proud of her roots and always supports Wales in sporting events. Last month after the country was announced the Six Nation Champions, she donned an all-red outfit in homage to Wales. "Feeling all RED today!" she wrote, accompanying the words with a Welsh flag emoji.

Carol has also stepped up her fitness regime in lockdown and been showing off the results of her hard work on Instagram. A few weeks ago, she proudly pointed out her growing biceps, but she's also been opting for figure-hugging clothing and bikinis in her recent posts.

Carol showed off her fabulously toned figure

So, what are Carol's secrets to looking so great at 60? Her diet includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs. Previously speaking to the Daily Mail, Carol stressed her love for clean eating as she said: "I actually like eating whole plates of vegetables so sometimes that's what I'll eat."

She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets, which she has previously written about in her book Detox your Life. "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less," she wrote.

