Carol Vorderman returns 'home' to Wales - and her balcony views are unreal

The former Countdown star looked happy to be back

Grace Lindsay

Carol Vorderman stunned her Instagram followers earlier this week when she shared a picture to social media of the view from her house in Wales.

The former Countdown star - who lives in Bristol - travelled back to Wales this weekend after lockdown restrictions eased, and shared how happy she was to be back in her homeland with her thousands of fans.

On Monday, Carol shared a picture of the beautiful beach near where she was staying, and captioned the snap: "Good morning gorgeous peeps from Wales. Finally after the lockdown has been lifted slightly, I could come home. I grew up in North Wales and to see the sea and the mountains and the cows and sheep and green green grass (cue @realsirtomjones)…it fills my heart to bursting point."

Later on in the day, the star shared an image of the insane view from her house, as she enjoyed a cup of tea in the sun. Her balcony featured modern glass panelling around the edge, with some chic grey furniture, and the bright blue sea was in full view.

Carol shared a picture of the beach to her social media

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Beautiful setting", while another added: "Wow what an amazing view!!"

On her stories, Carol could be seen giving the terrace a good clean. Wearing an all-black outfit for the job at hand, the TV star got stuck in hosing down the glass windows and even put together a stunning wicker sofa for people to sit on outside.

The star's balcony looked absolutely beautiful

Alongside the beautiful Welsh abode, Carol recently shared the news that she is looking at buying a mobile home! She spoke to her followers via Instagram Stories to reveal that she is looking into purchasing a van to be able to travel round the country.

"OMG I'm so excited – I'm going to get a van in my life so I can stay out one or two nights here and there." She then started to fantasise about her plans, saying: "I'll look up at the stars and get a little campfire going," and explained that she was going to speak to the owner of Van Life Builds, Wayne to discuss her options. 

