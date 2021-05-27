Carol Vorderman reassures fans of her 'absence' as she teases exciting news The former Countdown star is enjoying Instagram!

Carol Vorderman was forced to clarify that she has not been "absent" on Thursday after receiving a flurry of "welcome back" messages. The former Countdown star has been sharing lots of videos and pictures over on Instagram - giving her followers on that platform a look inside her glamorous lifestyle.

Reassuring her fans on Twitter, the 60-year-old revealed that she is "excited about things to come".

Carol Vorderman splashes around on beach in fun video

On Thursday, she tweeted: "Morning beautiful peeps... a few of you saying 'welcome back'. Soz but I haven't been away at all.... just doing some new stuff on Instagram @carolvorders.

"Easier there to do videos... I'M SO EXCITED ABOUT THINGS TO COME and sending love XXX." [sic]

Carol's recent Instagram post saw the maths whizz reflect on the past seven days, in which she relished socialising with friends and work colleagues after a year of lockdown. "HELLO WORLD...I LOVE YOU," she said.

"Happy girl at last... This last week I've been OUT OUT with actual people... howling laughing (normal)... hugging where we can... being IN IN too in restaurants... and work meetings FACE TO FACE and not on ZOOM..."

The TV star has been sharing lots of pictures on Instagram

The TV presenter, who is known for fronting Countdown for 26 years, is a doting mum to two children, Katie and Cameron - both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Patrick King.

The former couple were married from 1990 until 2000. Carol has been married twice before: her first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24, to Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, but the couple went their separate ways after 12 months together.

She recently shut down the possibility of getting married for the third time. Carol shared a hilarious post on Instagram Stories, which read: "There is literally no rule that says you have to get married and start a family. Normalize splitting a mansion with your 5 best friends and 10 dogs." She simply added: "Yup," with a thumbs up emoji.

