Carol Vorderman wows fans with skintight leather trousers in stunning throwback The former Countdown presenter looked so glam

Carol Vorderman shared a gorgeous photo with her fans on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter uploaded a picture from the Wales vs Ireland rugby match in 2018.

MORE: Carol Vorderman seriously divides fans with dinner time revelation

The star, who was very close to her Welsh mum, looked thrilled in the snap as she posed in the stands with her arms in the air.

Carol also showed off her stunning figure in the throwback photo, helped by the body-con outfit she wore.

The maths whiz rocked tight black leather trousers with heels and a black top with red sleeves.

The mum-of-two's hair was kept loose and wavy and she wore natural makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman suffers house disaster

Although the image was taken three years ago, Carol looked similarly lovely earlier this week when she appeared on TV with a heartfelt message.

SEE: Carol Vorderman shows off stunning makeup-free look in winter workout photo

MORE: Carol Vorderman divides fans with her surprising new food obsession

The 60-year-old made an appearance on Good Morning Britain to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore on Wednesday and she looked the picture of elegance in an embellished top.

The star, who presented Sir Tom with his Pride of Britain award in April 2020, was visibly emotional as she spoke with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

"I think he deserves a stone in Westminster Abbey because I think he embodies this whole terrible pandemic that we are all living through," she said.

Carol teamed her sparkly top with fresh and glowing makeup and wore her long brunette hair in a smooth, straight style.

The star always looks so stylish

She went on: "So many have lost their grandmas and their grandads, their fathers and their mothers, their sisters, their brothers and I think he embodies that and I think we loved him.

"I think we have genuinely fallen in love with Captain Sir Tom."

Amanda Holden also spoke on Wednesday's show and she paid tribute to the Captain with her outfit.

The star arrived at the Heart Radio studios in a vintage style tea dress – standing to attention and saluting the camera as she honoured the NHS fundraising hero, who sadly passed away aged 100 after contracting COVID-19.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.