Ruth Langsford's 'precious' video of time at home with her mum makes fans very emotional

Ruth Langsford managed to pull a few heartstrings after she uploaded a video showing fans how she spent a very idyllic Sunday with her mother Joan. The Loose Women panellist struck a chord as she panned the camera over to her mother, who was peeling potatoes over the kitchen sink while humming and singing along to some music.

Ruth then handed her mum a well-deserved glass of sherry, saying, "Here mum." "Oh lovely," Joan replied, adding, "Cheers love" as they clinked glasses. "They're pretty, aren't they?" she mused, admiring the stem of her glass.

Ruth, 61, captioned the Instagram video: "SO happy to have her back in my kitchen peeling the veg, drinking Sherry and singing & dancing! Back where she belongs."

The clip sparked quite the reaction among the This Morning presenter's followers, with many saying they wished their own mother was still around. "Your mum is so cute, she reminds me of my lovely late mum! Sherry. Sunday rituals. Enjoy every minute Ruth!" one fan commented, while a second wrote: "So pleased to see her again! She reminds me so much of my mum… loved a little Sherry too xx."

"Awww Bless Her This Brought A Tear To My Eyes... Enjoy Every Moment Together," another said. "What a wonderful sight, I'm feeling emotional seeing this, it's been 16 years without my beautiful Mom xx," one fan noted.

Ruth shared this lovely photo of her mum in the garden

Ruth enjoyed some quality time with her mother over the Bank Holiday weekend as they cooked a roast together and relaxed in the garden of Ruth's Surrey home. The TV star shared another video of her mum having a coffee and cuddling Maggie, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes' pet dog, as she sat on a very lavish outdoor sofa in the garden.

After their feast, the mother-daughter pair also had a game of Scrabble, which Ruth declared she won after usually losing out to Joan.

The TV veteran is incredibly close to her mum and like many around the world, found it very hard to be apart from her loved one during the pandemic. Luckily, Ruth can now spend more quality days with her mum as restrictions gradually ease.

