Ruth Langsford celebrates emotional milestone with her mum

Ruth Langsford has expressed her joy over being allowed to take her mum Joan out on a day trip - their first outing together since coronavirus restrictions began to ease.

Taking to her social media pages on Sunday, the This Morning host revealed this was the first time her mother was allowed outside her care home amid the pandemic.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford marks special milestone with her mum Joan

"Was allowed to take Mum OUT today!! Took a picnic. Of COURSE, I labelled the sandwiches... standards!! #sunday #family #mum #picnic," Ruth remarked as she showed off their well-prepped picnic.

She then posted a sweet clip of her mum with her pet dog Maggie, looking very cheerful. "There she is! Freedom at last... well, just her & me and only to an outdoor space... still fantastic though! Maggie had to come too obvs! #mum," added the TV star.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to respond, with Juliet Sear writing: "Oh this is so wonderful Ruth what a happy post I am sure your Mum will get such a positive boost now she can get out and about and see you all! Xxx."

Dr Zoe Williams stated: "Yayyyyy this makes me so happy." Fellow TV medic Dr Amir Khan wrote: "AMAZING!! Love the organisation."

The Loose Women star is very close to mum Joan

In March, Ruth and her beloved mum Joan were finally reunited after being forced to spend a year apart due to coronavirus restrictions. Prior to their reunion, Ruth had become visibly emotional on Loose Women as she spoke about her mother.

The panellists were debating visiting rights at care homes when Ruth tearfully shared: "This is very close to my heart as my mum has not been out of her care home since March. The biggest concern for lots of people is if they die and you haven't actually held them.

"I've seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time, but I haven't physically touched and that's always a big concern." She continued: "I can't praise the care workers at my mum's care home enough, they are incredible. But they are doing their daily jobs and are very, very busy."

