Ruth Langsford is one happy daughter! The This Morning star expressed her delight over having her mother Joan round at her house for lunch on Sunday - the first at-home visit in over a year.

Sharing a heartwarming video of her mum preparing the vegetables whilst enjoying a glass of sherry, Ruth remarked: "AND SHE’S BACK!! [party emojis].

WATCH: Ruth Langsford marks special milestone with her mum Joan

"Over a year since she's stepped inside our house and she's still full of beans, preparing vegetables, enjoying a Sherry and dancing away to @mrantondubeke!! She's an amazing woman and I'm proud to call her my mum."

Ruth's friends and fans were quick to comment, with Amanda Holden posting a string of heart-eye emojis. Denise Welch added: "I feel a dance off with Vin coming on when we get him home!!!"

Candice Brown said: "Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy this makes my heart sing." Dr Amir Khan stated: "Love it." Emma Forbes commented: "Oh I am so happy to see this love these Sunday dances!!!!"

The This Morning star uploaded this video when her mum paid her a visit

In March, Ruth and her beloved mum Joan were finally reunited after being forced to spend a year apart due to coronavirus restrictions. Prior to their reunion, Ruth had become visibly emotional on Loose Women as she spoke about her mother.

The panellists were debating visiting rights at care homes when Ruth tearfully shared: "This is very close to my heart as my mum has not been out of her care home since March. The biggest concern for lots of people is if they die and you haven't actually held them.

"I've seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time, but I haven't physically touched and that's always a big concern."

She continued: "I can't praise the care workers at my mum's care home enough, they are incredible. But they are doing their daily jobs and are very, very busy."

