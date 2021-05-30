Eamonn Holmes reveals why he and Ruth Langsford are spending the bank holiday weekend apart The This Morning stars tied the knot in 2010

Eamonn Holmes shared a gorgeous photo with his fans on social media at the weekend – and he explained why he and his wife, Ruth Langsford, weren't spending time together.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, spent most of lockdown at their luxurious Surrey home and often like to relax and enjoy a delicious Sunday roast.

SEE: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with must-see family photo

This weekend, however, Eamonn was shaking things up, and as he revealed in a new Instagram post, he had taken a trip with his friends.

The presenter uploaded a photo of a large, lush green garden and the corner of a white house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announce exciting family news

The sun shone brightly through the trees and it looked like a beautiful day.

MORE: Ruth Langsford took hours to respond to Eamonn Holmes' marriage proposal

READ: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes won't ever leave their current home

Revealing where he was, Eamonn wrote: "Watching the Sun go down with friends in Scotland. So peaceful."

Eamonn shared a lovely photo from his visit to Instagram

His fans loved the idyllic glimpse of his life, with one writing: "Best place in the world!!"

A second wrote: "It’s been a lovely day here in Scotland" and a third confirmed: We had some fabulous sunshine this afternoon! #bonniescotland."

No doubt it's a welcome break for the star, who has been sharing his battle with chronic pain with his followers over the last few months.

While the 61-year-old is on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs in March, on Friday he revealed that he is still using a crutch to walk at the moment.

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010

Sharing a video to Instagram of one of his rehab sessions with his physiotherapist, James Davis, Eamonn said: "OK I'm still crutch dependent and the idea is to get rid of this and the man that's going to get rid of this for me is this man James Davis!"

He continued: "This all looks very simple and it is very simple except it's like learning to walk again. I've lost nerves in my right leg and there's certain actions I can't do so even the most simple thing is hard but it's getting better."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.