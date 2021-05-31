Louise Redknapp shares heartwarming video with son following ex-husband Jamie's baby news

Louise Redknapp has shared an adorable video of her son Beau discovering that she was Flamingo on The Masked Dancer - and his reaction is hilarious!

Watching the show with his mum, Beau is distracted by his phone during the unveiling moment, and Louise jokily chides him to watch the screen as she was revealed as 'Flamingo', one of the masked participants. He looked at her in shock as she began to laugh at his expression.

WATCH: Beau was certainly surprised!

In the caption, she wrote: "Always be yourself... unless you can be a flamingo then always be a flamingo! Thanks for having me @itv @maskedsingeruk / Masked Dancer - was so much fun to get out of the house and do some dancing! Thanks to all the team who work on the show and all the incredibly talented dancers and choreographers was a pleasure to work with you all. P.s I don’t think Beau was expecting to see me then."

Louise was unveiled as Flamingo

Emma Bunton was among those to comment on the post, writing: "We knew it was you, love your moves, lots of sass!" Ore Oduba added: "She’s so perrty! Great job Lou, we love our flamingo."

Louise also recently shared a snap of her oldest son Charley Redknapp playing rugby, writing: "So proud of my boy."

Louise's sweet posts come shortly after it was confirmed her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Frida Andersson. The pair have been in a relationship since August 2020, and The Sun has revealed that the mum-to-be is due in November. Louise and Jamie split back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Jamie and Louise split back in 2017

Speaking about their split, she previously told You magazine: "I didn't want to lose too much of a good feeling. Before anyone could stop me, I just ran as fast as the wind would take me. I never once looked behind, until maybe too late. I should have paused for a minute and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn't do it anymore."

