Louise Redknapp has revealed that her beloved dog Corky passed away on Wednesday.

The star took to Instagram a day later to share the news, telling her social media followers that she was "heartbroken".

The famous mum also said that she will miss Corky "so much", and thanked Wild at Heart, the foundation where she adopted the pooch from.

"Thank you @wild_at_heart_foundation for bringing him into our lives," the singer added.

Louise shared the sad news on Instagram

Louise's full post read: "I’m so heartbroken to have to share with you that we lost our gorgeous boy Corky yesterday... I’m gonna miss the howling when there is someone coming in the house, the drool on the floor when there is food around and the big cuddles on the sofa.

"Thank you @wild_at_heart_foundation for bringing him in to our lives we adored him from the moment we got him. We will miss you so much sleep tight our beautiful boy love you forever."

The star dedicated a sweet message to Corky

The former Strictly star also uploaded five gorgeous photos of Corky, and it wasn't long before her Instagram followers took to the comment section to leave sweet notes.

"Oh no, so sorry. Nothing like a dog's love," penned one.

"Sending love at this sad time," added another, with a third telling Louise: "So sorry for your loss, but at least her was rescued and knew love."

Wild at Heart also replied to Louise's emotional post, writing: "We’re so sorry to hear this @louiseredknapp, and we’re sending lots of love your way. You gave Corky THE most wonderful life, and he knew right until the end just how loved he was - you know where we are."

