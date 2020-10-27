Louise Redknapp reveals why she'll never have a boyfriend The former Strictly star was married for 19 years

Louise Redknapp confessed she hasn't been on a single date since her divorce from Jamie Redknapp in 2017 – and has almost given up hope of ever having a boyfriend again.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star confessed that she has struggled to find love following the end of her 19-year marriage.

However, even if Louise did find herself a potential suitor, she admits her eldest son Charley, 16, would make it difficult for a new man to join the family.

"I don’t think I’m ever going to be able to have a boyfriend because, first of all, the 16-year-old is like, 'Well, how they’re going to get past me?'" Louise, 45, said.

"Sometimes I go, 'How would you feel if I went on a date?' He’s like, 'I don't want to talk about it.'

"It’s not looking positive for me when it comes to love life. Still haven’t been on a date! Lockdown is not helping me in the dating world," she added.

Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years

Speaking on the Spinning Plates podcast, Louise revealed that she is still coming to terms with her divorce more than three years after the couple went their separate ways.

She explained: "I’m by no means in this amazing place; if I said I was, I’d be lying. I still have so many struggles on a daily basis because I don’t know if someone ever gets over getting divorced after 20 years.

Louise and Jamie's eldest son Charley isn't a fan of her potential dating life

"I don’t think that will ever get easier for someone like me. I don’t want to feel hurt, I don’t want to feel worried about everyone I know and love, I don’t want to worry that everything I do will have a negative effect."

Jamie and Louise split shortly after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing. They also share son Beau, 11. While Louise is single, Jamie appears to be dating Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

