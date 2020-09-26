Can you believe that it's been a whole 25 years since Louise Redknapp released her first solo single, Light of my Life?

To mark the amazing milestone, the former Strictly star shared a series of the single's promotional photos, taken more than two decades ago, and Louise sent fans into meltdown with the beautiful snaps.

In them, a young Louise could be seen posing in a bralet, a black blazer and matching trousers with her hair swept back.

Alongside the gorgeous images, Louise wrote: "I can’t believe it was 25 years ago today I released my debut solo single ‘Light Of My Life’. I think everyone thought I was mad to go with a ballad as the first single after leaving Eternal - but I’m so glad I did!

Louise shared the amazing photos on Instagram

"It is such a beautiful and very special song which I still love performing to this day and I’m looking forward to performing it next Friday as part of my ‘Heavy Love - Intimate & Live’ show."

Martine McCutcheon was one of the first to comment, leaving a sweet message that read: "I remember seeing this shoot and feeing so proud of you - You looked unbelievably beautiful and then I heard the song and I fell in love with it. Still play it now. Bravo angel."

We don't think Louise has aged a day!

Many of Louise's fans were simply shocked by how little the star has changed!

"You don't look any older," wrote one.

Another added: "You still look the same," noted another, with a third writing: "Not changed one bit!"

Others were simply floored by the beautiful photos, leaving flame emojis and comments that read: "Stunning" and "Omg".

Excuse us while we stare at these photos for the rest of the day...

