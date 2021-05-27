Ginger Zee shares mesmorising beach video alongside emotive message

Ginger Zee is used to travelling around the country for her job as a meteorologist, and on Thursday she found herself in the Jersey Shore.

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee captivates fans in white bodysuit and heels

The Good Morning America star shared footage of herself walking across the sand, with a beautiful backdrop of the ocean visible in the clip.

Ginger opened up about mental health and the importance of looking after yourself in an emotive message, as she strolled along the beach.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee showcases toned physique in workout video

She began: "I just wanted to give you a positive start to your Thursday, as we all need it.

"I swear, the restorative nature of getting your feet in the sand and feeling the sunshine is one of the most powerful parts of nature and of life."

Ginger Zee opened up about the importance of mental health in a stunning beach video

Getting candid about her recent struggle, Ginger continued: "I didn't sleep last night, I have not had a good couple of weeks of treating myself well just because of travel, it's a ramp-up as so many people are dealing with back to what was normal, and the decisions and choices that we've made during the pandemic are things that we've learned.

MORE: Ginger Zee's husband posts unexpected video of her in their bedroom

MORE: Ginger Zee shares breathtaking beach selfie alongside relatable parenting post

"And we are trying to apply them now, trying to keep up with meditation, fitness, sleep, in the normal routine, and it's tough."

Fans are looking forward to Ginger one day returning to the GMA studios

She continued: "I woke up this morning at 2am because we didn't know where we were going to be filming live, and I couldn't get back to sleep.

"So, old me would have tossed and turned and been really frustrated, but instead I got on my bike, as I hadn't worked out in a while, and so that helped.

SEE: Ginger Zee shares joyous family news with heartwarming photo

MORE: Ginger Zee sparks debate after revealing text exchange with husband Ben

"Then it hit me again and I was kicking rocks, and then I got here. And this is impossible to feel frustrated or even overtired.

"This is what it does, it energises you in the best possible way. And I wanted to share that with you."

Ginger and her husband Ben Aaron

Alongside the footage, Ginger wrote: "When life starts back up and you aren't following the new guide… The beach helps give me grace for myself… how are you?"

MORE: Ginger Zee surprises husband with change to appearance - and his reaction is priceless

MORE: Ginger Zee's home transformation sparks concern from fans

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thank you, this is what I needed to hear," while another wrote: "Have a great day, relax, everything will turn out just fine." A third added: "Thank you for sharing and being so real!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.