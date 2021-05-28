Ginger Zee's husband looks incredible after glam drag queen makeover The GMA star married Ben Aaron in 2014

Ginger Zee's husband Ben Aaron unveiled a very different look on Thursday after undergoing an incredible drag queen makeover.

The 39-year-old looked sensational as he went all out to transform his appearance, rocking an over-the-top bouffant wig and dramatic makeup.

Ben clearly had a helping hand from the professionals as he sported overdrawn lips, elaborate eye makeup and a pair of eye-catching eyebrows.

Sharing a snap of his brand new look on Instagram, Ben wrote: "Coming soon...PIXie Heaven. @heidithehaux @blackie_o @tonyroe6364."

Ben's transformation appears to be for a segment on his morning news shows on TV station PIX11, but either way, his fans were left seriously impressed with his bold appearance.

"Shantay you stay," said one, referring to RuPaul's iconic line on RuPaul's Drag Race. A second said: "I'm speechless. You look great!"

A third added: "You look fabulous in drag," and a fourth wrote: "Okay, Ben looking like a true queen. I love it!"

Ben looked great after his drag makeover

Ginger has yet to publicly comment on her husband's new getup, but given her usual quick-witted responses, we can't wait to hear what she has to say.

Just last week, the GMA meteorologist had the best response to her husband's playful joke after he revealed he had replaced her in the bedroom with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow.

The TV personality shared the hilarious image on Instagram in which he was snuggled up with an oversized cushion emblazoned with a shirtless photo of the Hollywood actor.

Ben replaced Ginger with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow in her absence

He captioned the photo: "When Ginger's away," and their fans went crazy for the bedtime snapshot urging Ben to reveal how they could get their hands on something similar.

But it was Ginger's quip which was the best. The Good Morning America star commented: "I have zero problems with this when I’m back tonight. See you both soon."

Ben's social media followers thought she was hilarious and added: "Love your reply," and said the couple perfectly complement one another.

