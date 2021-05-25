Ginger Zee makes revelation about GMA job that may surprise you The Good Morning America star is married to Ben Aaron

Ginger Zee is a much-loved member of the Good Morning America family, but has been absent from the studio since last year.

The mother-of-two is often out travelling for her weather segments, but fans miss seeing her in the ABC studios with her co-stars.

And now, Ginger has spoken out about whether or not she will be coming back to the studios.

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee showcases toned physique in impressive workout video

The star was taking part in a Q&A on Instagram Stories on Monday, and answered a follower who asked: "When are you going to be back in the GMA studio?"

The meteorologist replied by sharing a picture of her in the studio in March 2020, with a confused facial expression.

She wrote alongside the image: "This was from my last day in the studio in March 2020 and oddly that expression matches the answer to your question. I have no idea."

Ginger Zee opened up about returning to the GMA studio

Ginger also answered another follower who had asked: "Why are you afraid of being back in the studio?"

She wrote: "I'm not afraid… for the first year it was to keep the footprint down to keep everyone there healthy.

"I travelled everywhere so it's not fear. I will wait for out management's decision to bring me back."

The popular TV star replied to questions on Instagram Stories

Ginger often keeps in touch with her GMA co-stars on social media, and recently reminisced about the studio while watching Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan dance to Dolly Parton together during an ad break.

The footage had been shared on Robin's Instagram account, and Ginger responded: "I feel like a true viewer watching this because it's been so long since I've been there with y'all. Tell everyone I love them!"

Ginger was last in the GMA studios in March 2020

Ginger is married to husband Ben Aaron and the couple share two young sons, Adrian and Miles. Ginger and Ben reside in New York with their young family, but they married in her home state of Michigan seven years ago.

She spoke to People magazine about their beachside ceremony and said: "I am so proud to be from Michigan and I have countless memories of growing up along this gorgeous lake.

"I wanted to have one of the most important moments of my life here and make another of those memories."

