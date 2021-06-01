GMA's Lara Spencer stuns with beautiful vacation selfie The star has been holidaying in Florida

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer is currently sunning it up in Florida, and she's been sharing several beautiful vacation selfies.

Her latest sun-soaked selfie saw the star about to hit the golf course for a well-earned round. Lara looked incredibly stylish in a white T-shirt and a sun visor as she prepared to take to the green.

The presenter joked about the size of the visor in her caption, writing: "Only visor they had. I think it has its own zip code. #UFO #owningit #golfstyle."

Several fans found Lara's caption hilarious, as one wrote: "Lol, but I love that you can see the humor in it and we can as well. Go with the flow."

"It's an awning," joked another, as many more left crying with laughter emojis in the comments.

But one fan did have a helpful observation, as they noted: "Well… you won't get sunburnt."

Lara has also been joined on her getaway by her husband, Richard McVey, and she recently shared an incredibly romantic snap of the couple relaxing on a beach.

The star joked about her visor

The pair cuddled into each other on the beach, with the Atlantic Ocean in the background and Lara rocking a big straw hat to protect her from the sun.

"Summer 2021 officially off to a very good start," the 51-year-old captioned the post. Lara's vacation comes after she celebrated some incredible family news, as her son Duff graduated from Brunswick School.

"Thank you @brunswickschool for making Duff so happy; for giving him an incredible education, the greatest friends and memories that he will cherish forever, and showing him what it means to be a kind, caring, compassionate young man," she wrote.

"He will miss you terribly and so will we. #classof2021 #brunswick."

Lara has shared several sunny snaps

Lara shares her two teenage children, Duff and Katharine, with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer. The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced.

She is now happily married to Richard McVey, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

As well as spending time with her family, Lara is also incredibly busy with work. Not only is she a presenter on GMA, she has her own TV show, Everything but the House, too.

The HGTV series sees Lara working with a team of appraisers to help homeowners declutter their homes and auction off items.

