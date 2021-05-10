Lara Spencer rocks monochrome bikini in celebratory photo with her family The Good Morning America star celebrated Mother's Day with a trip down memory lane

Lara Spencer loves nothing more than being a mom to her two children, and shared a heartfelt post dedicated to motherhood on Sunday.

Along with many of her Good Morning America co-stars, Lara took to Instagram to mark Mother's Day, and shared a series of family pictures alongside a sweet message.

Among the pictures was a glamorous image of Lara in the pool, dressed in a monochrome bikini as she posed alongside her son Duff and daughter Katharine when they were younger.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer shares glimpse inside her stylish living room

The star also shared a photo of herself with her beloved mother Carolyn, and a snapshot of herself with her mom and sisters.

In the caption, the TV star wrote: "I love being a daughter, and sister, and most especially a mother.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all of you incredible moms out there. I hope you are feeling the love. Thank you for all you do."

GMA's Lara Spencer shared a heartfelt post on Mother's Day

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Sensational pics! Love to you and your awesome family," while another wrote: "Enjoy your special day with all your loved ones." A third added: "What great pictures, they are blessed indeed."

The mother-of-two no doubt enjoyed a day of pampering with her children on Sunday, following a busy week at work.

Lara has an incredibly busy work schedule – not only is she a presenter on GMA, she has her own TV show, Everything but the House, too.

The mother-of-two looked stylish in monochrome in a sweet throwback photo

The HGTV series sees Lara working with a team of appraisers to help homeowners declutter their homes and auction off items.

Lara shares her two teenage children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

Lara with husband Richard McVey

The star was married to her ex for 15 years before they divorced. She is now happily married to Richard McVey, and her son even walked her down the aisle at their nuptials.

Lara and Richard tied the knot in September 2018, in front of their close family and friends at an intimate wedding in Vail, Colorado.

