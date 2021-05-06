Christie Brinkley looks gorgeous in green as she shares important message The star had an environmentally friendly message

Christie Brinkley regularly wows her fans with her incredible looks, but her latest one had an important message.

Dressed in a beautiful green dress and accompanied by her adorable dog Chester, the model shared an environmentally friendly message with her fans.

So not only was she dressed in green, but she was speaking about it too!

WATCH: Christie Brinkley looks gorgeous in green with the cutest accessory

Standing in front of a magnificent tree, Christie revealed that her Bellissima wine company had extended their partnership with the One Tree Planted Foundation for another month.

This means that for every bottle of Bellissima wine sold, a tree will be planted in Christie's native California, which she noted had recently been devastated by wildfires.

She added that she hoped that up to 10,000 trees would be planted.

"So stock up now for what's going to be a great Summer of reunions and of course it's the perfect gift for #mothersday," she urged fans.

Christie had an important message for fans

The post generated a huge fan reaction, with many positive reactions to Christie's message. "Absolutely love this initiative," wrote one.

"You are the best Ambassador for Mother Earth Christie as you have it all," said another in a lengthy post. "Beauty, brains, talent and passion for our wonderful planet. Yes please for more trees and to sip a prosecco in the breeze."

And although many loved her environmentally conscious message, others were distracted by Chester as they posted the pup's name in the comments, followed by several exclamation marks.

Christie recently earned praise from fans as she shared an inspirational message alongside a photograph of herself when she was aged just 14 and studying in Paris.

Her school uniform included a beret, and the now 67-year-old wrote: "Everyday when I put on my beret I looked in the mirror and felt like I was one day closer to realizing my dream. I looked the part! That's a start! 4 years later I made that dream my reality!"

Christie spends a lot of time with Chester

The mum-of-three shared that she found her "joie de vivre" by "living the artist life in a tiny room with a great big view" and that the joy of life is her "wish for all of you!"

"I believe joy is found on the Dreams path ...achieving the dream may be the icing, but enjoy the cake, or the croissant so mes amies keep dreaming!"

"Thank you for such a positive post," commented one fan as another called it "lovely & inspirational."

"I love this inspirational post and, of course, the picture. You are still every bit as beautiful and vibrant today as you were then," added a third.

