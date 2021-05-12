No makeup, no problem for Christie Brinkley who took time out from her very busy schedule to do some good.

The supermodel, 67, stunned in a series of selfies which she shared on Instagram on Wednesday - and her all-natural look left fans amazed.

Christie was bare-faced and beautiful in the blustery images taken on her local beach as she embarked on a clear up at the scenic spot.

The star explained all in her lengthy caption, which read: "Beach Clean Up Exercises! Do 5 squats as you pick up each piece of plastic! Unfortunately it’s a great and necessary work out.

"I've also included in this photo stack two documentaries you absolutely must see...Seaspiracy and Mission Blue. Both are informative, fascinating and devastating documentaries about the state of our oceans.

"Mission Blue focuses on my Heroine, Sylvia Earl, and her lifetime of studying the last frontier, our oceans. Her work is proof of humans damaging effect on our oceans, which are Earth’s lungs.

Christie and her daughter were on a mission to protect the environment

"We really need to protect our oceans now while there is still time to reverse the destruction we have reaped!"

Christie then made reference to the video she included of her pet dog sticking his head out of the car window.

"And finally Lionel reminds up to stick our head out the window soak up the beauty of Spring!" she wrote, before adding: "( don’t worry Sailor has an iron grip on him! )"

Christie wants to help protect the oceans she adores so much

Christie's fans praised her and her daughter, Sailor's efforts and called the photos, "beautiful," and their work, "so important".

She recently shared another important environmental message and revealed that her Bellissima wine company had extended their partnership with the One Tree Planted Foundation for another month.

This means that for every bottle of Bellissima wine sold, a tree will be planted in Christie's native California, which she noted had recently been devastated by wildfires.

She added that she hoped that up to 10,000 trees would be planted.

