Christie Brinkley’s childhood school photo sparks unbelievable reaction Christie was praised by fans for sharing such 'inspiring' post

Christie Brinkley has been praised by fans for sharing such an "inspiring" post about the importance of dreams.

The 67-year-old shared an old school picture of herself taken when she was 14 and studying in Paris.

The model revealed that she loved her school "because my classes were conducted in French, and my uniform included a Beret!"

Christie shared this school picture with fans

"Underneath that beret was a head full of dreams of living in a chambre de bonne (a garet) with a window looking over the rooftops of Paris, painting canvasses into the night while singing along to Edith Piaf, Serge Gainsberg, and Jacque Brel," Christie revealed.

"Everyday when I put on my beret I looked in the mirror and felt like I was one day closer to realizing my dream. I looked the part ! That’s a start! 4 years later I made that dream my reality!"

The mom-of-three shared that she found her "joie de vivre" by "living the artist life in a tiny room with a great big view" and that the joy of life is her "wish for all of you!"

She found fame in the 80s as a model

"I believe joy is found on the Dreams path ...achieving the dream may be the icing, but enjoy the cake, or the croissant so mes amies keep dreaming!"

"Thank you for such a positive post," commented one fan as another called it "lovely & inspirational."

"I love this inspirational post and, of course, the picture. You are still every bit as beautiful and vibrant today as you were then," shared one fan.

Christie spent much of the last year in Turks and Caicos

Another wrote: "What a beautiful wish! Thank you for sharing your inspiring story!"

Christie has been spending time in New York state comes after she spent much of the past year in Turks and Caicos with family and friends – sharing daily updates on social media, much to the delight of her followers.

