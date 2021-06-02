Julia Roberts looks radiant in gorgeous makeup-free selfie

Julia Roberts proved why she's one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood with a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

The Pretty Woman star looked radiant in the photo, protecting herself from an apparent windy day with a fluffy blue hoodie pulled up over her head.

Her blonde curls had a chic bedhead look as they blew in the wind and she covered her eyes in a pair of pink-rimmed oversized sunglasses, while her Snow White complexion looked absolutely flawless.

Julia shared the snap on the app in May to confirm she has now received both her COVID-19 vaccinations.

Captioning the gorgeous photo, she wrote: "Fully….. VACCINATED!!! Grateful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated – go, go, go!".

Julia Roberts looked gorgeous with her makeup-free appearance

Julia very rarely shares personal posts on social media. The star is a mother of three children – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 16, and 13-year-old Henry - although she chooses not to upload photos of her kids nor share any details about her family with husband Danny Moder

The happy couple have been married since 2002 and are set to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on 4 July. While Julia doesn't share personal posts with her 9.2million followers, husband Danny occasionally does.

Julia and Danny share three children

His most recent posts include a short video showing Henry skateboarding down an empty road on his way to school, and a selfie taken by Hazel, which he captioned: "The Day Of the Daughter. So lucky this girl is my daughter...and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly."

Back in 2019, Danny shared an incredibly rare family photo showing Julia and the cameraman with all three of their children. "That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much," he said of his actress wife.

