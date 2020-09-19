Julia Roberts shares sneak peek inside her colourful home The actress shares her home with her three children and husband

Julia Roberts is notoriously private about her personal life but on Friday she let fans get a glimpse inside her beautiful, vibrant home.

The Hollywood star, 52, was part of a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and the Zoom session took place in the homes of the celebrity cast.

Julia read her role from a room inside her plush Malibu, blufftop estate and showcased her choice of decor.

Behind her was a colourful picture hung on a white wall. The bold painting was framed and stood out against the plain backdrop.

This isn’t the only home that Julia and her husband, Danny Moder, own though. They have a very healthy property portfolio and recently offloaded one of their spare Malibu homes to their billionaire neighbour for $8 million.

In addition, they have a sprawling Hawaiian holiday home, three apartments in Manhattan, a huge ranch in Taos, New Mexico, and they also recently splashed out $8.3 million on a historic San Francisco property.

Julia shared a glimpse inside her home during the table read

Julia has spent the COVID-19 lockdown with her husband and their three children, 15-year-old twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, and 13-year-old Henry.

While she's kept out of the spotlight she did react to some very exciting family news just a couple of weeks ago.

Her niece, Emma Roberts, 29, announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child and Julia was one of the first people to like and comment on the post.

Julia and Danny have been married since 2002

"Love you," she wrote alongside the snapshot of Emma cradling her baby bump and another of her with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The couple also revealed the gender of their unborn child and it looks like Julia will be a proud aunty to a baby boy.

Julia has a very close relationship with Emma and will no doubt be a very hands-on and supportive aunt.

