Julia Roberts recalls moment her children realised she was famous

Julia Roberts is a doting mum to three children and is one of the many stars that is raising them out of the spotlight.

And the Pretty Woman actress has done such a good job at shielding them from the public eye, that they didn't even realise just how famous their mum was.

The Hollywood star recalled the moment son Henry and twins Hazel and Phinneaus asked her about her job.

VIDEO: How fans reacted when Julia Roberts joined Instagram

"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

Julia Roberts admitted her children didn't know how famous she was

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

The actress shares her children with husband Danny Moder, who has shared several snapshots of his family over the years on Instagram, much to the delight of fans.

Most recently, the doting husband paid tribe to his wife on Mother's Day in May 2019, chosing to post a sweet picture of him and Julia sitting at the table with their children.

The Pretty Woman actress with husband Danny Moder

"That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much," he captioned the image.

More recently, Danny paid tribute to his only daughter Hazel on the Day of the Daughter in September 2019.

"The Day Of the Daughter. So lucky this girl is my daughter...and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly," he wrote alongside a picture of Hazel.

Julia's family have enjoyed spending quality time with each other during the coronavirus pandemic, and had some exciting news to celebrate earlier in August, when her niece Emma Roberts announced her pregnancy.

Julia can't wait to become a great aunt to niece Emma Roberts' child

The actress announced her baby news in a sweet Instagram post, where she also revealed that she was expecting a boy.

The star had uploaded a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, and another of herself with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, and wrote in the caption: "Me...and my two favorite guys," along with two blue love heart emojis.

Proud aunt Julia was one of the first to like the post, commenting: "Love you," alongside it.

