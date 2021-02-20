Julia Roberts delivered a heartfelt message to her fans on Friday when she paid tribute to her late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, with a rare throwback childhood photo.

On the six year anniversary of her mum’s death, the Pretty Woman actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her with Betty.

Julia looked to be about five years old in the snapshot, in which her mum took centre stage.

The star simply captioned the image: "Me and my sweet Mama #callyourmama."

Julia shared the old photo to pay tribute to his mum

Betty died at the age of 80 on 19 February 2015 following a tragic battle with lung cancer.

Julia was incredibly close to her mother who she credited for teaching her how to be a great parent to her own three children, 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry, 13.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: "My mum worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own. My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house. She never showed the strain of it."

Julia lost her mum to lung cancer

When Julia asked Betty for tips on motherhood when she had three children under the age of three, she had some down-to-earth advice: "I was like, 'Mum, how did you do this?' And instead of saying, 'Well you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,' she goes, 'It's called daycare, honey.'

"And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn't tell me some sage story about what it's like to be a great mother."

Julia has three children with husband Danny Moder

Julia and her husband, Danny Moder stay out of the limelight, but on Valentine’s Day she sent a sweet message on social media and posted a photo of herself wearing a sweater with his name on it.

