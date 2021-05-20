Julia Roberts celebrates rare personal news with fans

Julia Roberts had an important update to share with fans this week. The 53-year-old Pretty Woman star took to Instagram to confirm she has now received both her COVID-19 vaccinations.

Julia posted a selfie showing her wearing a fluffy blue hoodie and oversized sunglasses. She wrote: "Fully….. VACCINATED!!!

"Grateful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated – go, go, go!"

Julia very rarely shares personal posts on social media. The star is a mother of three children – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 16, and 13-year-old Henry - although she chooses not to upload photos of her kids nor share any details about her family with husband Danny Moder.

The happy couple have been married since 2002 and are set to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on 4 July.

While Julia doesn't share personal posts with her 9.2 million followers, husband Danny occasionally does.

His most recent posts include a short video showing Henry skateboarding down an empty road on his way to school, and a selfie taken by Hazel, which he captioned: "The Day Of the Daughter. So lucky this girl is my daughter...and that she takes these awesome selfies on my phone. Staying gnarly."

Back in 2019, Danny shared an incredibly rare family photo showing Julia and the cameraman with all three of their children. "That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much," he said of his actress wife.

In a 2019 Goop interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia spoke lovingly about her husband, stating: "I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny. That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.

"He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favourite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

