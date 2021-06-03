Dr. Oz is one proud grandfather after granddaughter's special achievement He was one proud grandfather

TV's Dr. Oz – real name Mehmet Oz – has sparked a fan reaction after he celebrated an important family milestone.

MORE: Dr. Oz and wife's unique marriage revealed – everything you need to know

The Dr. Oz Show host is a proud grandfather to four grandchildren, and one of them Philomena, seven, celebrated her moving up ceremony.

A moving up ceremony is celebrated near the end of a school year, signifying a child moving up to the next year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dr. Oz and wife Lisa enjoy magical experience during sun-soaked getaway

In the photo the doting grandfather posed with his granddaughter and one of her teachers and posted a moving tribute to the pair.

"It's been a week of educational milestones for my grandchildren. Yesterday, was Philomena's moving up ceremony.

"Thank you to her wonderful teachers, Ms. Vaides (pictured here) and Ms. Leavitt."

He also paid tribute to his old teachers, saying: "I still remember my first grade teacher, Ms. Baird, who helped inspire my love of reading."

The post sparked a huge response from the doctor's fans, including from Philomena's mother, Daphne, who commented with a string of heart emojis.

The star was proud of his granddaughter

"So sweet, you have a beautiful family, Dr," wrote another, while a third added: "Great memories, gorgeous young lady!!"

MORE: Dr. Oz and wife Lisa look so in love on tropical beach vacation

MORE: Dr. Oz's pristine New Jersey mansion has adorable feature

A fourth fan praised the hard work that teachers do, saying: "Teachers can change a kid's life."

Not only is Dr. Oz a doting father to four children, but he also has four lovely grandchildren, and back in April he shared a rare picture with his son and grandson – and they look so alike!

In the snap, the television doctor sat with son Oliver and grandson Jovan outside a pristine looking house, and the group were all smiles.

Mehmet captioned the post: "Three generations enjoying the sunshine," and his social media followers instantly jumped on to comment.

The star is a doting grandfather

"Everyone looks alike," wrote one, while a second called them, "triplets" and a third said, "you have STRONG GENES Dr. Oz".

He told People that he and his wife Lisa adore having their offspring and their children visit their New Jersey home and admitted: "I like it when the kids run into the house and they can't wait to get in here. It becomes like a beehive."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck he told Closer Weekly that he considered himself to be a "doting" grandparent and said: "I play with them all the time.

"They want to see me because, when they do see me, they're going to do something fun. I always want to do something active and I want to see how they react if things don't go well."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.