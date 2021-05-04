Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher shares rare picture of son Milo on fun day out The pair rode in a tractor together

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher is a doting father to two children, daughter Marnie and son Milo.

And on Monday the former Emmerdale star enjoyed a day out with his young son Milo in the countryside.

The pair rode around in a tractor down some narrow paths, and Milo had his hands firmly on the controls.

The young boy was adorably dressed for the day, as he wore a blue hat and a pink hi-vis jacket that read "THE BOSS."

Kelvin joked about this in the snap's caption, as he wrote: "'Do as I say, not as I do.'" He added a crying with laughter and tractor emoji to the post.

The picture sparked a reaction amongst Kelvin's fans with one writing: "Wee dote," and another added: "Fabulous picture."

Kelvin and Milo had a fun day out

This isn't the first time that Kelvin and his son have travelled around in a tractor, as last month the star shared a snap of his son adorably sleeping in the cockpit.

But these recent snaps did leave a fan with one question. "Have you got a farm or small holding now as more farm type pics?" they asked.

Kelvin and his wife, Eliza Marsland have recently been sharing some snaps of themselves and their family out in the country.

Eliza has shared pictures of their daughter with a baby piglet, and Kelvin feeding milk to a baby lamb. She's also posted pictures of the couple on a quadbike out in the fields looking after some sheep.

The actor has shared some farming pictures recently

If they have moved, it means that Kelvin has had to wave goodbye to his man cave, which featured a £5,830 racing simulator.

The room also featured its very own pub, and in an adorable video, Kelvin's daughter Marnie offered her father a nice drink.

The professional-looking bar has a white wraparound counter, with a selection of bottles and glasses behind it, and he even has Carling on draft.

Kelvin's video also revealed where he keeps his Strictly Come Dancing glitterball; the trophy takes pride of place at the front of the bar along with the second smaller glitterball he received after being named winner of the Strictly live tour with Janette Manrara.

