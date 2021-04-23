Dr. Oz's pristine New Jersey mansion has adorable detail The Dr. Oz Show star built his home from scratch

Dr. Oz lives in a beautiful New Jersey home and he shared a glimpse inside recently and revealed an unexpected detail.

The much-loved TV doctor was enjoying a game of Operation in a photo he shared on Instagram and his home was spotless.

But alongside the perfectly positioned ornaments, grand television and stacks of neatly aligned books was a great big stuffed teddy bear. The cuddly toy was sitting up in a tiny chair which looked as though it had been made for him.

Although Dr. Oz - whose full name is Dr. Mehmet Oz - didn’t mention the adorable addition to his plush home, it certainly took pride of place in his living room.

Mehmet explained in the caption why he was playing the children’s game and wrote: "I’m going to be competing in a game of Operation as part of @mendingkids’ virtual gala this Saturday."

Dr. Oz was playing Operation for a good cause

He added: "#MendingKids provides critical surgical care to children in the U.S. and abroad. To date, they have mended over 4,500 children from 68 countries. The virtual event will help raise awareness and funds to keep carrying out their mission."

His fans applauded his efforts and commented: "Should be able to win with his eyes closed," and, "you're the best Dr. Oz".

The television star lives in his grand home with his longtime wife, Lisa. They built the Cliffside Park property from scratch over 20 years.

Dr. Oz has been married to his wife Lisa for more than 35 years

In 2020, Mehmet and Lisa opened up to People about the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home and said: "We kept on finding houses that weren’t right for us. We realized we needed a place where we could build what we wanted."

It took two years to build and the couple raised their four children there.

They now love to have their grandchildren visit and he added: "I like it when the kids run into the house and they can’t wait to get in here. It becomes like a beehive."

And when Mehmet asked Lisa what her favourite thing in the house was, she sweetly answered: "You."

