Dr. Oz's rare family photo with son and grandson leaves fans doing a double take The star is a doting dad-of-four

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Dr. Oz and his sweet family.

The TV doctor, 62 - full name Mehmet Oz - is a proud-father-of-four and previously shared a rare snapshot with his son, Oliver, and his grandson too.

The threesome were all smiles in the photo and fans could not believe how alike they looked.

Mehmet - who is running for the U.S. Senate of Pennsylvania - captioned the post: “Three generations enjoying the sunshine,” and his social media followers instantly jumped on to comment.

"Everyone looks alike," wrote one, while a second called them, "triplets" and a third said, "you have STRONG GENES Dr. Oz".

The star has three other children, daughters, Arabella, Zoe and Daphne too, with his beloved wife, Lisa, and they have a whole host of grandchildren too.

Fans were amazed at their similarities

Mehmet told People that the couple adore having their offspring and their children visit their home and admitted: "I like it when the kids run into the house and they can’t wait to get in here. It becomes like a beehive."

Mehmet also told Closer Weekly that he considered himself to be a "doting" grandparent and said: “I play with them all the time.

Dr. Oz adores being a grandfather

"They want to see me because, when they do see me, they’re going to do something fun. I always want to do something active and I want to see how they react if things don’t go well.”

He joked: "My wife says I’m a meddler because I nudge them all the time. I want them to swim in the pool with me, running around, going places."

When asked if he goes overboard when it comes to his grandkids he said: "Terribly."

