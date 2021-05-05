Dr. Oz and wife Lisa look so in love on tropical beach vacation The Dr. Oz Show star was enjoying a dreamy getaway

Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, have been happily married since 1985 and it looks like they're more in love than ever.

The popular TV doctor posted a video of them on a boat in a tropical destination as he treasured the magical memory of dolphins swimming beside them.

MORE: Dr. Oz's pristine New Jersey mansion has unexpected detail

Both he and his longtime wife were beaming in the photo in which Dr. Oz - whose full name is Dr. Mehmet Oz - was dressed in casual shorts and a t-shirt and Lisa donned a white bikini and coverup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dr. Oz and wife Lisa enjoy magical vacation and they look so happy

She had her hand resting gently on her husband's leg and he had his arm wrapped around her shoulders.

Behind the couple were two dolphins leaping out of the water and Mehmet captioned the post: "Still smiling thinking about the beautiful dolphins we saw in Key West."

MORE: Dr. Oz shares rare family photo with son and grandson - and they look so alike

The happy couple have four children

He didn't say when the vacation had taken place but his fans adored both their interaction and the stunning scenery.

"The best, I love Key West," wrote one, while a second said: "So gorgeous." One social media follower commented: "Your wife is a really beautiful lady," and Mehmet agreed, writing back: "I'm a lucky guy."

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts' unbelievable story of survival

Dr. Oz with his lookalike son and grandson

The lovebirds have four children and several grandchildren and live in their stunning mansion in New Jersey.

Lisa opened up to Sharecare.com about what makes their relationship work when she said: "One of the things, I think, that has kept us together is the fact that we never get bored of each other, but more importantly, we try not to take each other for granted, and when we are appreciative and grateful for our relationships, it keeps little things in perspective."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.