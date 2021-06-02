Jamie Redknapp shares pride in son Charley's sports match Jamie is already a doting dad to two sons

Jamie Redknapp is currently preparing to welcome his third child, and first with girlfriend Frida Andersson. But on Tuesday, the former footballer took to Instagram to share his pride in one of his sons, Charley, 16, as he played in a rugby match.

The teenager was competing in a match for the Epsom College Rugby Football Club.

"So proud of my boys this week," Jamie wrote alongside the image which saw Charley running with the ball.

"Charley, great job playing against some of the best rugby schools in the country."

The teen's mum, Louise Redknapp, shared the same image over the bank holiday weekend, writing: "So proud of my boy," alongside a heart emoji.

Jamie's post was flooded with support from fans, although some teased the A League of Their Own star that his son was playing a "proper sport".

"Awesome work, keep it going Charley," wrote one fan, while another added: "Looking good, my son played rugby with Charley for Surrey, glad it's back on."

Jamie was incredibly proud of his boy

A third posted: "Wow looking the part. I'm sure you're proud," while a fourth had high hopes for the teen, as they asked: "An England shirt in his future?"

Jamie shares Charley and his other son, Beau, 12, with ex-wife Louise, but he's currently preparing to welcome his first child with girlfriend Frida.

The model confirmed she was pregnant after she took to the comments section on a Sun article to respond to congratulatory messages.

Frida shares four other sons with her ex-husband, Jonathan Lourie, and the mother-of-four always hides their faces in her social media posts. Most recently, she simply referred to one of her sons as "A".

Jamie is a doting father to two sons

Jamie's father, Harry Redknapp, was thrilled with the news that he would become a grandfather again, beaming with joy when asked about it on talkRADIO.

"Yeah, great, I'm really pleased," he said. "It's good news, so looking forward to that and it's exciting times."

When host Julia Hartley-Brewer jokingly asked the former football manager if it got "less exciting" after the sixth grandchild, Harry said he "enjoyed spending time with the grandkids" and that he enjoyed watching them play sports, whether it be football or rugby.

