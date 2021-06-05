Alex Jones is over the moon as she enjoys 'lovely' family reunion The presenter returned to Wales

The One Show's Alex Jones is currently preparing to welcome her third child, but she recently made time to see her parents back in Wales.

MORE: Alex Jones reveals due date of her 'surprise' baby and why she's stopping at three

The presenter and her family headed to Newport Beach, where Alex's parents made up for lost time by enjoying a beautiful day with their grandchildren, Teddy, four, and Kit, two.

Alex posted a series of snaps which saw the doting grandparents playing with the youngsters in the waves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones' son Kit enjoys trip to the park

Alex also had a full family photo, but partially blocked her sons' faces out by adding the sunglasses emoji over their eyes.

"The end of a lovely week," the 44-year-old wrote. "Catching up on a years worth of hugs and chats in our favourite place."

She ended her post with a sweet message, adding: "Hope everybody gets to spend time with their family soon."

The star's post sparked a huge fan reaction, many of whom were thrilled that Alex had enjoyed her beautiful day out.

"Sounds like you had a fab time Alex," wrote one, while a second added: "Family time is the best time!"

Alex reunited with her parents in Newport

A third posted: "So glad you've had a good week," and a fourth joked: "I bet you don't want to leave."

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones parades blossoming baby bump in gorgeous family photo

MORE: Alex Jones makes rare comment about Matt Baker's future on the show

Alex announced that she was pregnant live on The One Show, admitting that her pregnancy came as a bit of a "surprise", and when pushed by Ronan Keating, she revealed she was expecting a girl.

The presenter is certainly an experienced mother, but she felt like she had a bit of a "parenting fail" last month when she shared the disastrous consequences of her young sons attempting to paint.

The little boys, who Alex shares with husband Charlie Thomson, had ditched their paintbrushes in favour of using their hands and had smeared paint all over their pieces of paper, the dining room table and themselves!

The pregnant star panned the camera over the carnage, showing the extent of the mess as the boys plastered the stuff everywhere.

The family had a fun day at the seaside

She captioned the video: "We were talking parenting fails on the show tonight with Martin freeman and Saisy Haggard. You sent us some brilliant ones so here was mine at the weekend!! @bbctheoneshow".

But the star's supportive fans and fellow parents had her back, and insisted it was far from a fail.

One said: "No fail there Alex. Great to see them experimenting with colour and texture. That's what children should be doing", while another commented: "No fail meeting their sensory needs that is a parenting triumph!".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.