Alex Jones shares chaotic playtime video of sons – but fans reassure her We love how down-to-earth The One Show star is

Alex Jones delighted her fans on Thursday when she shared a highly relatable video of her "parenting fail" last weekend. The One Show host posted a clip of her sons Kit, four, and Teddy, two, attempting to paint – with disastrous consequences.

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones reveals due date of her 'surprise' baby and why she's stopping at three

The little boys, who Alex shares with husband Charlie Thomson, had ditched their paintbrushes in favour of using their hands, smearing paint all over their pieces of paper, the dining room table and themselves in the process.

The pregnant star panned the camera over the carnage, showing the extent of the mess as the boys plastered the stuff everywhere.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals hilarious parenting malfunction

She captioned the video: "We were talking parenting fails on the show tonight with Martin freeman and Saisy Haggard. You sent us some brilliant ones so here was mine at the weekend!! @bbctheoneshow".

READ MORE: Pregnant Alex Jones set for family home upheaval ahead of baby's arrival

The Welsh beauty's supportive fans and fellow parents were quick to comment on the post, insisting it was far from a fail.

One said: "No fail there Alex. Great to see them experimenting with colour and texture. That’s what children should be doing", while another commented: "No fail meeting their sensory needs that is a parenting triumph!".

The One Show host's fans were full of praise for her parenting style

A third joked: "Probably the most fun thing a child can do.... Well done. Makes me twitch at the mess."

DISCOVER: Alex Jones has the best reaction to One Show co-host Jermaine Jenas' baby news

Others had some helpful recommendations to help make the cleaning up process a lot easier next time, with one parent suggesting: "What fun they are having, plastic tablecloth ready and bowl to wash hands, in garden in summer, what memories."

We love how real Alex keeps things on her social media accounts – and things are about to get a whole lot busier for her since she is currently expecting her third child.

Alex is expecting her third child with husband Charlie Thomson

The 44-year-old star chatted to HELLO! this week about how excited she was to discover she is expecting a baby girl.

She told us: "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise. We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have [three]."

Revealing that three children will complete their family unit, Alex said: "[Charlie and I] met a little bit later than I bargained for than when I was in my early twenties. I just thought I've been really lucky to have two healthy boys - fantastic, that's our unit.

RELATED: Alex Jones's maternity style is absolutely incredible

"And I suppose I always thought, had we started sooner, three would have been lovely. But I never thought it was going to be an option for us. So yeah, it's really special."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.