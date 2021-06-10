The One Show's Alex Jones shares new photo of baby scan ahead of due date The One Show host is due in August

Alex Jones is counting down the weeks until she welcomes her baby daughter this summer. And ahead of the impending arrival, the One Show host shared a new picture of her scan.

"Hello 3rd trimester," she simply remarked on Instagram Stories. The image was placed pride of place on the kitchen's fridge.

The 44-year-old and her husband Charlie Thomson are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two. This August, they will be welcoming a little girl.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Alex recently opened up about her pregnancy. "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'.

Alex shared this snap of her baby scan

"When we opened the email and it told us what sex the baby was - oh my god, we were ecstatic, 'Oh how lovely to have a little change'."

She added: "And a little girl! I hate to say it, but that has just been the icing on the cake. I do have this paranoia that have they actually checked properly?

"I keep asking when I go for these scans, 'Can you just check that it is a girl?' and they're like 'Yes, there's no penis,' and I'm, 'Ok.' But a tiny part of me is, 'What if I've told everyone it's a girl, and it's a boy!'"

