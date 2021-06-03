Kelly Ripa melts hearts with photo montage for eldest son's birthday These photos were amazing!

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three adult children and it's clear that she has a strong bond with all of her brood.



And to mark her eldest son's, Michael, birthday on Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted the sweetest video montage featuring unseen family photos.

The mom-of-three also left the sweetest message for her son that was sure to melt hearts.



"24 years ago at 7:17pm you made your grand entrance into our lives and began our family," she wrote.

"We love you bigger than big!"

Set to the tune of Mannish Boy, by Muddy Waters, the montage featured loads of heartwarming photos of Michael as he grew up, including ones with his parents and younger siblings.

Michael's father, Mark Consuelos, was one of the first to react to the beautiful tribute, posting: "Love you @michael.consuelos."

Another fan added: "Holy moly! Happy birthday Michael! Congratulations mom and dad!"

The star posted a beautiful tribute for her eldest son

A third said: "Happy birthday Michael! Awesome photo tribute! Sending you so much love, celebrating from afar!"





Kelly has taken to sharing sweet video montages for important events in her family's life, including one for her youngest child Joaquin's 18th birthday, and when celebrating Valentine's Day with her husband.

The star's children have made frequent appearances over the years on Live with her, and ABC recently teased a change for the show.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kelly and Ryan have had to sit apart from one another, but from this week they were finally able to sit closer once again.

Not that Kelly has been able to enjoy this rekindled closeness, as she's missed some recent recordings of the show to be on "college duties" with Joaquin.

Kelly and Mark share three children

Her stand-in host was Ali Wentworth, and the presenter turned heads with a beautiful floral top.

Other fans fell in love with the way that Ali presented the show, and hoped that ABC might gift her a standalone show.

Ali has stood in for Kelly on several occasions, including back in March, and she distracted fans with the most incredible red pumps and a beautiful blouse.

She completed the look with one of the biggest trends for spring - florals - with a coral floral puff-sleeved blouse that she paired with trousers.

