Geri Horner melts hearts as she enjoys fun day with kids The star is a mum-of-two

While husband Christian Horner is away at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, former Spice Girls star Geri Horner enjoyed a fun day with her two kids.

MORE: The Spice Girls' epic homes: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and more

Geri is mum to daughter Bluebell, 15, who she shares with her ex, Sacha Gervasi, and son Monty, four, who she shares with Christian.

The family unit took to their expansive garden for some fun outside, including a trip down the slide, which ended in a bump for Geri.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner has a small bump as she enjoys fun day with kids

The Spice Girls singer also picked Monty up and spun him around by his arms, with the pair nearly colliding with the family dog!

"Bump," Geri wrote as she went down the slide. "Monty, don't push me," she cautioned as she prepared to go down and through her daughter's legs.

But while she managed to pull off the stunt, she did land with a bit of a thud and knocked her head on the bottom of the slide.

The singer sustained a small bump on her way down

"Dizzy!?" she posted as she spun Monty around, with the youngster asking for more despite a breathless Geri admitting she "can't".

Her final snap of the family's day together saw her and Monty walking towards a flock of sheep, as she captioned the snap: "Friends?"

The family enjoyed a fun day out

Geri and her family have an expansive garden to play in, and should the mood take them, they can even go picking some berries!

MORE: Geri Horner's fans react to her honest and surprising confession

MORE: Geri Horner wows in romantic blouse to show off short hair transformation

Last month, Bluebell turned 15 and the doting mum took to Instagram to share several pictures of her firstborn.

"Happy 15th Birthday Bluebell! Another year older, it's amazing to see you grow as a person, we are so proud of you!! We love you Blue. Love Mama," the 48-year-old wrote.

Cat Deeley was one of the first to express her shock at the post, writing: "Oh my goodness, where did the time go! X."

A second added: "Happy Birthday Bluebell! (so grown up, it's crazy!" "Wow so grown up! Happy birthday xx," remarked a third.

Geri is mum to Bluebell and Monty

Others couldn't help but comment on Blue's likeness to her mum. "Wow she looks just like you. So pretty," one wrote. "Beautiful mother's smile," another commented.

And while marking her husband's 47th birthday last year, Geri shared some unseen family photos and fans noticed the resemblance between her and Monty, with his blonde hair and huge smile.

Geri, 48, adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'.

"Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.