Catherine Zeta-Jones' Spanish holiday home has incredible sea views – take a look inside The Chicago actress and Michael Douglas are staying in Mallorca

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have an incredible mansion in Mallorca where they have been staying for the past few weeks.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' family celebrate exciting news from Mallorca

And over the weekend, Michael shared a new look inside the sprawling property in a video posted on Instagram as he opened up about World Environment Day.

In the footage, the father-of-three was seen looking happy and relaxed as stood in his spacious living room, which featured artwork on the walls and an incredible view of the ocean.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside incredible walk-in wardrobe

The incredible house boasts ten bedrooms and 11,000 square feet of space, and is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas mark emotional family milestone

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones radiates beauty in new photo

Inside, there is a home cinema and a gym for leisure activities and outside there is an idyllic swimming pool, a vineyard and a direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

Michael Douglas shared a new look inside his and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Mallorca mansion

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have a mansion in Irvington, New York, an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Catherine and Michael have been staying at their holiday home with their children, Dylan and Carys.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones causes a stir with striking new pictures

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys looks breathtaking in beautiful beach snap

The family went to Spain shortly after Carys celebrated her 18th birthday, followed by her high school graduation.

The celebrity couple with their children

The celebrity couple's children have largely stayed out of the spotlight, but now that they are older they have plans to follow in their famous parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils glam transformation - fans react

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones causes a stir with super short hair

Catherine recently appeared on Today where she opened up about her children.

Catherine and Michael's children are following them in their footsteps in the entertainment industry

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' dream home in New York

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys looks breathtaking in beautiful beach snap

The star continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp - my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.