Amy Robach shares romantic selfie with husband following major achievement The Good Morning America star is married to Andrew Shue

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are often branded couple goals, and their latest photo together proves it once again.

The pair looked a picture of happiness in a scenic selfie over the weekend, which was shared on Amy's Instagram page.

The couple had been training for Mont Blanc at the end of June, and hit a new achievement up walking 11 miles and 5,100 feet up and down.

In the caption, the mother-of-two explained: "Double summit day with our crew training for #montblanc at the end of the month! Today 11 miles and 5100 feet up and down! Now who is ready for some [drink emoji]."

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their achievement, with one writing: "Beautiful! Congratulations," while another wrote: "So inspiring." A third added: "Beautiful couple and family, experiencing nature at its best. And great job training!"

Amy is incredibly athletic and is also currently training to run the Berlin Marathon.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were congratulated on their latest achievement

The GMA star often shares photos on social media of her running, and is often joined by her GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes.

Amy's latest achievement follows after some heartbreaking news for the TV star, who penned a beautiful tribute to a much-loved family member on Thursday, following the death of her grandfather.

Alongside a series of photos of her late relative throughout his life, she wrote: "RIP Grandfather - what a beautiful send-off for a beautiful man - 10 children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren - 98 years young and beloved by so many.

The GMA star with her husband

"He’s with my grandmother now, his wife of 70 years, and leaves a legacy of love, gratitude, joy and service for us all to continue every day we walk this earth. 'What is grief, if not love persevering'."

Amy's fans commented with compassion. One wrote: "Sending you hugs and lifting you up in prayers. What a wonderful life he lived," while another said: "My condolences Amy. What a remarkable man."

