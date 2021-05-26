Alex Rodriguez hits the gym to this perfect heartbreak song amid Jennifer Lopez split A-Rod and J-Lo announced their split earlier in the year following a two-year engagement

Alex Rodriguez has been keeping busy following his break up from Jennifer Lopez, and has been enjoying spending time in the gym.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes barbed dig at Ben Affleck

The former sportsman took to Instagram to share a video of himself hitting the gym to Imagine Dragon's song Believer – which had some appropriate heartbreak lyrics, such as: "Singing from heartache from the pain, taking my message from the veins, speaking my lessons from the brain, seeing the beauty through pain."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together for good?

Alongside the clip, Alex wrote: "Monday, we’re ready for you. Let’s do this."

MORE: Jennifer Garner supported by fans amid Bennifer rumours in new video

READ: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Good for you A-Rod, you can do this," while another wrote: "Rooting for you A-Rod, you've got this." Other followers commented with love heart emojis to show their support for the dad-of-two.

Alex Rodriguez hit the gym with the perfect heartbreak song

Alex and Jennifer announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show in April, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

There have since been romance rumours circulating concerning Jennifer and her former fiancé Ben Affleck.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez makes dig at Ben Affleck when asked about Bennifer relationship

READ: Jennifer Lopez shares message about love and great miracles following split

Most recently, the Hollywood stars were photographed - in pictures obtained by MailOnline - at the singer's private Florida residence.

J-Lo, 51 was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside, while the Oscar-winning actor followed close behind.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez split up in April

The new pictures have certainly sent 'Bennifer' fans into overdrive - prompting further relationship reports.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez supported by ex-wife's partner amid Jennifer Lopez split

MORE: Ben Affleck 'supports' Jennifer Lopez at Vax Live following Alex Rodriguez split

Earlier in the month, when Jennifer and Ben were pictured together for the first time in Montana, A-Rod spoke out and didn't shy away from his opinion.

Reports are suggesting J-Lo and Ben Affleck are back together

The star was asked by Page Six how he felt about their recent getaway. "Go Yankees," he simply responded.

READ: Alex Rodriguez supported by ex-wife following split from Jennifer Lopez

Alex famously played for the New York Yankees – a major rival to Ben’s beloved baseball team, the Boston Red Sox.

ARod with daughters Natasha and Ella

The Oscar winner is so devoted to the Red Sox that he once refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for Gone Girl, he later confirmed to the New York Times.

READ: Jennifer Garner causes a stir with rare family photo

Since the split, Alex has been finding support from his daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, as well as his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her partner Angel Nicolas, who joined him at a celebratory sports event earlier in the month.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.