Jennifer Garner shares rare family photo to mark special celebration The Hollywood star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner had reason to celebrate over the weekend as she reunited with her beloved mother Patricia.

The Hollywood star went to visit her family in Charleston, West Virginia, for Patricia's birthday.

The occasion was extra special due to the restrictions of the pandemic – which would have made it difficult for the pair to see each other until recently.

In the photo, Jennifer was seen sitting next to her mom on the sofa in the living room, looking happy and relaxed as they held hands. "Happy birthday, Mom. I love you," Jennifer wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "These are the best days. Happy birthday mama Garner. You are lovely," while another wrote: "Nothing better than your mom." A third added: "This makes my heart happy."

Jennifer Garner celebrated her beloved mother's birthday over the weekend

The 13 Going on 30 star is incredibly close to her family, and her mom has even appeared on some of her Instagram videos over the past year – proving an instant hit with fans.

During a previous interview with People, Jennifer revealed: "My mom made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

The actress recently opened up about her upbringing on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan.

The Hollywood star with her parents, sister and children

She revealed: “My parents are just salt of the earth. My mum grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.”

Jennifer said she’d had a number of frank conversations with her mother about her childhood.

"I said to her, 'Mom does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?' And she said, 'I'm never ashamed of growing up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood.'"

Jennifer Garner as a little girl

Jennifer is a doting mother herself to three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The actress shares her kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the pair have remained on good terms since their divorce, and are often pictured out together with the children in LA.

